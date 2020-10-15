Two ice cream shops opening in Marion: Scoopski's and Frydae

Uptown Marion has a new ice cream spot, with another one planned to open this spring.

Scoopski’s Uptown Creamery

Ice cream parlor Scoopski’s opened at the beginning of October at 1144 Seventh Ave., Marion.

According to its website, scoopskis-uptown-creamery.business.site, it is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, serving up hard and soft serve ice cream with bowls, cones, Yeti’s, sundaes, malts, shakes, floats, ice cream cookie sandwiches and more.

Frydae

Meanwhile, signs are up for Frydae, a “street fries and ice cream” establishment, at 743 10th St. Owner Kelsie Hoth told The Gazette in an email that she plans to open by April 2021 after an extensive remodel of the space.

“Our goal is to create an experience and destination, rather than a simple ice cream parlor,” she said. “I plan to create locally and internationally inspired street fry tastes, like Mediterranean street fries for example, and “freakshakes.” Have you heard of a “freakshake?” It’s like one of those giant bloody marys that come with an entire meal on top, only ice cream! There will be classic menu items, as well as more unique specialties.”

