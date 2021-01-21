Chew on This: Tiki bar and taco restaurant coming to Iowa City

Here’s Chew on This, this week’s restaurant news in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas:

Tiki Tacos ’N Burgers ’N Wings

A taco restaurant and tiki bar is coming soon to Iowa City. Tiki Tacos ’n Burgers ’n Wings will be on Washington Street in downtown Iowa City. According to Tiki Taco’s Facebook page, it aims to open in summer 2021. It will serve tacos, burgers and wings, as well as tiki-style cocktails.

“Ground in house Iowa beef, hand made tortillas, amazing paradise-inspired (and classic) wing sauces, authentic tiki cocktails and your favorite frozen concoctions,” the page promises.

Unimpaired Dry Bar

A Quad Cities business is hoping to expand into Iowa City. Unimpaired is a dry bar — all the libations are alcohol-free. The owners of the downtown Davenport bar have a Kickstarter and are hoping to raise funds to launch a second location in Iowa City.

Unimpaired’s website says it has “all the amenities of a standard bar,” including pool table, jukebox, bartenders, darts, bands, karaoke, trivia and craft cocktails — just made with no alcohol.

