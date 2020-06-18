The Mill restaurant in Iowa City is closing

The Mill, an institution among Iowa City’s restaurant and bar scene, is closing after nearly 60 years in business, the owners said Thursday.

In a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page, they made the announcement and praised the community for its support.

“After 17 years of keeping the Mill going through its 58th year in business, it’s time for us to step away. We hope that someone else might want to take over the mission to preserve this institution. It’s a cool place and important to a lot of people in Iowa City. Thanks to everyone for their support!”

Like many restaurants, The Mill provided takeout only starting in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread in Iowa and the governor ordered restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms to patrons. The Mill’s owners announced on Facebook on May 2 that it would close completely until it was “safe to resume in-house service and events,” but it never reopened.

The governor lifted some restrictions on restaurants starting May 15, allowing them to reopen with capacity limits.