Chew on This: Eastern Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Tenderloin title

PrairieMoon On Main in Prairieburg won the 2020 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. (Photo from PrairieMoon Facebook page)
In this week’s Chew on This: Find Iowa’s best pork tenderloin in a little town about 40 minutes northeast of Cedar Rapids. Plus, some award-winning beers from nearby.

Iowa’s Best Breaded Tenderloin

PrairieMoon On Main in Prairieburg won the 2020 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

PrairieMoon will received $500, a plaque and a large banner to display. In addition, the first 1,500 tenderloins sold are discounted $1, courtesy of the pork association.

“Iowans take their tenderloin really seriously, so when we found out we ranked in the top 40, I think I cried — we were so excited,” co-owner Amy Lacy said in a news release. “And when the judges told us were in the top five, I shook. This is just crazy for us.”

Birdies, Burgers and Brews at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club in Graettinger took second place. Runners up included The Blind Pig in Cedar Rapids, Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom & Grill in Waverly, and Bents Smokehouse & Pub in Westgate.

Great American Beer Festival

The annual Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., was virtual this year, but Iowa breweries still participated and took home accolades at the festival held Oct. 16 and 17.

PIVO Brewery in Calmar won a gold medal in the historical beer category for its Decorah Nordic Gruit. SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo also won gold in the session beer or non-alcoholic beer category for Tip the Cow.

PIVO Brewery also won a silver medal in the chocolate beer category for Old Balltown Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Aged Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Brownie Milk Stout, and Gezellig Brewing Co. in Newton won a silver medal in the rye beer category for Hugzilla. Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City won a bronze medal in the German-style Maerzen category for its Big Grove Oktoberfest.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

