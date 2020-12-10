Chew on This: Foxhole 'Charlie' Bar & Grill reopens after derecho ...

Nonprofit restaurant Foxhole “Charlie” Bar & Grill has reopened. The restaurant, which is run by the Freedom Foundation, shut temporarily after the derecho. Proceeds from the restaurant benefit the Foundation’s efforts to help area veterans in need.

The restaurant, which features dishes like burgers, tenderloins and breakfast served all day, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Veterans get free coffee and 25 percent off their meal. They offer dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup service at 621 Center Point Rd. NE in Cedar Rapids.

The restaurant is attached to the Max Betenbender Military Exhibition Hall, which is free and open to the public.

