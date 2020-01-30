Chew on This: Vivian's Soul Food reopens with bigger space and menu

From soul food to sushi in this week’s Chew on This.

Vivian’s Soul Food

Vivian’s Soul Food reopened on Jan. 21 in a new location, 2925 Williams Pkwy. SW, Cedar Rapids, less than three weeks after closing at their original location on 16th Avenue SW.

Jerome Smallwood opened Vivian’s in July 2017. The restaurant focuses on soul food, with a menu featuring dishes like fried catfish, fried chicken, smothered pork chops and more, plus a range of sides. The new space is bigger, with more seating. And with the move Smallwood has expanded the menu to include additional entrees like chicken and waffles, steak and fries, beef short ribs and lollipop lamb chops. He also has added a seafood section with dishes like shrimp and grits, blackened red snapper, lobster tail, and gumbo, plus appetizers including crabcakes, fried okra, wings and more. It now also has a full bar.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sumo Sushi & Ramen

Iowa City has a new place for Japanese cuisine. Sumo Sushi & Ramen, at 122 E. Washington St., had a soft opening on Jan. 25.

True to the name, the menu includes several varieties of ramen, sushi rolls and sashimi, appetizers like dumplings, edamame, oysters and vegetable and shrimp tempura, and noodle and fried rice dishes. They are open for lunch and dinner daily.

