RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: Pita'z and Lincoln Wine Bar add Cedar Rapids spots, and One More Bite opens downtown

Meals are prepared May 4 at Pita'z Mediterranean and American Cuisine in Hiawatha. Pita'z will add another location insi
Meals are prepared May 4 at Pita’z Mediterranean and American Cuisine in Hiawatha. Pita’z will add another location inside NewBo City Market. It specializes in Lebanese food, including falafel and gyros. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:45AM | Thu, November 05, 2020

As COVID-19 cases rise, local restaurants try to extend patio season w ...

06:30AM | Thu, November 05, 2020

Chew on This: Pita'z and Lincoln Wine Bar add Cedar Rapids spots, and ...

06:45AM | Thu, October 29, 2020

Using Grubhub or Doordash to get food delivered? That's trouble for so ...

06:30AM | Thu, October 29, 2020

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Tenderloin tit ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

In this edition of Chew on This, two popular restaurants are opening new locations, and a food truck opens a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Pita’z Mediterranean and American Cuisine

Hiawatha restaurant Pita’z is adding a Cedar Rapids location.

The cafe, at 1057 N. Center Point Rd., will add a spot inside NewBo City Market. Owners did not announced an opening date but confirmed on Facebook the Hiawatha location also will remain open.

The eatery specializes in Lebanese food, featuring dishes like falafel, kebabs, gyros and shawarma.

Lincoln Wine Bar

Lincoln Wine Bar owner Jesse Sauerbrei is planning a second pizza restaurant, this one in Cedar Rapids.

His original location, at 125 First St. NW in Mount Vernon, serves Neapolitan style pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. The new spot, which will be at the corner of Ellis Boulevard NW and K Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids, will be called Fancy’s New York and will focus on New York-style pizza, Sauerbrei said. He hopes to open it in the spring.

“With the pandemic and having to do take out pizza for a few months, we’ve survived, obviously, but this is not the best style of pizza for take out ... New York-style is a lot easier for take out and reheating,” he said.

One More Bite

One More Bite, which has been a food truck and previously was a vendor at NewBo City Market, has a physical location again.

The cafe opened its new spot at 210 Third Ave. SE, inside the Armstrong Building mini-food court, on Tuesday. One More Bite serves specialty sandwiches and salads and is adding breakfast items like sausage egg and cheese croissants at the new location.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

06:45AM | Thu, November 05, 2020

As COVID-19 cases rise, local restaurants try to extend patio season w ...

06:30AM | Thu, November 05, 2020

Chew on This: Pita'z and Lincoln Wine Bar add Cedar Rapids spots, and ...

06:45AM | Thu, October 29, 2020

Using Grubhub or Doordash to get food delivered? That's trouble for so ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

As COVID-19 cases rise, local restaurants try to extend patio season with fire pits, heaters, 'igloos'

Using Grubhub or Doordash to get food delivered? That's trouble for some local restaurants

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa restaurant wins Best Breaded Tenderloin title

NewBo City Market vendors cope with slow, but steady business during a challenging time

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump's path

These maps show how Iowa voted in the 2020 election

Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

Presidential Election Results 2020

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to set records in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.