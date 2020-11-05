Chew on This: Pita'z and Lincoln Wine Bar add Cedar Rapids spots, and One More Bite opens downtown

In this edition of Chew on This, two popular restaurants are opening new locations, and a food truck opens a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Pita’z Mediterranean and American Cuisine

Hiawatha restaurant Pita’z is adding a Cedar Rapids location.

The cafe, at 1057 N. Center Point Rd., will add a spot inside NewBo City Market. Owners did not announced an opening date but confirmed on Facebook the Hiawatha location also will remain open.

The eatery specializes in Lebanese food, featuring dishes like falafel, kebabs, gyros and shawarma.

Lincoln Wine Bar

Lincoln Wine Bar owner Jesse Sauerbrei is planning a second pizza restaurant, this one in Cedar Rapids.

His original location, at 125 First St. NW in Mount Vernon, serves Neapolitan style pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. The new spot, which will be at the corner of Ellis Boulevard NW and K Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids, will be called Fancy’s New York and will focus on New York-style pizza, Sauerbrei said. He hopes to open it in the spring.

“With the pandemic and having to do take out pizza for a few months, we’ve survived, obviously, but this is not the best style of pizza for take out ... New York-style is a lot easier for take out and reheating,” he said.

One More Bite

One More Bite, which has been a food truck and previously was a vendor at NewBo City Market, has a physical location again.

The cafe opened its new spot at 210 Third Ave. SE, inside the Armstrong Building mini-food court, on Tuesday. One More Bite serves specialty sandwiches and salads and is adding breakfast items like sausage egg and cheese croissants at the new location.

