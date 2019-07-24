RESTAURANTS

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa women named to 'Women to Watch' in Hospitality list

Melting Bite owner Sneh Chopra makes a Masala Dasa, a rice and lentil savory crepe, at NewBo City Market on Sunday, September 16, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Melting Bite owner Sneh Chopra makes a Masala Dasa, a rice and lentil savory crepe, at NewBo City Market on Sunday, September 16, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

10:33AM | Wed, July 24, 2019

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa women named to 'Women to Watch' in Hospitality list ...

09:26AM | Fri, July 19, 2019

Beef Days, Asianfest, and Battle of the Brews: Iowa Corridor Food and drink even ...

09:00AM | Thu, July 18, 2019

Fancy a mocktail? Local bars serve up specialty drinks without alcohol

04:56PM | Wed, July 17, 2019

Chew on This: New cafe coming to Marion, BeerBurger closing, Wit's End for sale ...

11:00AM | Thu, July 11, 2019

Find comfort food with a twist at Lost & Found restaurant in Czech Village

12:00AM | Thu, July 11, 2019

Wine Dive, Blues & BBW, and Brewer's Tales: Iowa Corridor Food Events July 12-16 ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

A dozen Eastern Iowa women were named to the Iowa Restaurant Association’s list of 40 “Women to Watch” in Hospitality List.

This is the first year the association has released this list, which includes women from all aspects of the restaurant industry, from chefts to entrepreneurs. More than 100 nominations were submitted from across the state.

“Women are building meaningful careers in every segment of the restaurant industry and the numbers back that up. Fifty-eight percent of foodservice supervisors and 49% of foodservice managers are women, far above the averages in nearly every other industry,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, in a news release. “From restaurant ownership, to full-time sales and management, to flexible hour part-time positions, women are charting their own paths in the hospitality sector.”

Honorees from the Corridor include:

Chef Allie Lanham, Caucho, Cedar Rapids

Ana McClain, Lion Bridge Brewing Company, Cedar Rapids

Sneh Chopra, Melting Bite, Cedar Rapids

Chef Austina Smith, Grand Living at Bridgewater, Coralville

Brittany Quaid, Pullman Bar & Diner, Iowa City

Faye Swift, Big Grove Brewery/St. Burch Tavern/Pullman Bar & Grill/Reds Alehouse, Iowa City

Jamie Skinner, Molly’s Cupcake’s, Iowa City & Des Moines

Other Eastern Iowa women on the list are:

Katie Greenfield, Jefferson County Ciderworks, Fairfield

Krista Kay, Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill, Princeton

Lindsey Wallace, Pete’s Thai Kitchen, Dubuque

Chef Lorraine Williams, Café Dodici, Washington

Stephanie Sellers, Baked Beer & Bread Company, Davenport

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The full list is at restaurantiowa.com/category/ira-press-information.

• Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Alison

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Beef Days, Asianfest, and Battle of the Brews: Iowa Corridor Food and drink events July 19-24

Fancy a mocktail? Local bars serve up specialty drinks without alcohol

Chew on This: New cafe coming to Marion, BeerBurger closing, Wit's End for sale

Find comfort food with a twist at Lost & Found restaurant in Czech Village

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former Linn-Mar school nurse sentenced to 180 days in jail for sex exploitation

Watch Live: Robert Mueller testifying before Congress

Hawkeye football, basketball revenue continues to slip

University of Northern Iowa cutting courses, faculty amid budget and enrollment woes

Linn sheriff's office IDs teen killed in mowing accident between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.