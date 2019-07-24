Chew on This: Eastern Iowa women named to 'Women to Watch' in Hospitality list ...

A dozen Eastern Iowa women were named to the Iowa Restaurant Association’s list of 40 “Women to Watch” in Hospitality List.

This is the first year the association has released this list, which includes women from all aspects of the restaurant industry, from chefts to entrepreneurs. More than 100 nominations were submitted from across the state.

“Women are building meaningful careers in every segment of the restaurant industry and the numbers back that up. Fifty-eight percent of foodservice supervisors and 49% of foodservice managers are women, far above the averages in nearly every other industry,” said Jessica Dunker, president and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, in a news release. “From restaurant ownership, to full-time sales and management, to flexible hour part-time positions, women are charting their own paths in the hospitality sector.”

Honorees from the Corridor include:

Chef Allie Lanham, Caucho, Cedar Rapids

Ana McClain, Lion Bridge Brewing Company, Cedar Rapids

Sneh Chopra, Melting Bite, Cedar Rapids

Chef Austina Smith, Grand Living at Bridgewater, Coralville

Brittany Quaid, Pullman Bar & Diner, Iowa City

Faye Swift, Big Grove Brewery/St. Burch Tavern/Pullman Bar & Grill/Reds Alehouse, Iowa City

Jamie Skinner, Molly’s Cupcake’s, Iowa City & Des Moines

Other Eastern Iowa women on the list are:

Katie Greenfield, Jefferson County Ciderworks, Fairfield

Krista Kay, Go Fish Marina Bar & Grill, Princeton

Lindsey Wallace, Pete’s Thai Kitchen, Dubuque

Chef Lorraine Williams, Café Dodici, Washington

Stephanie Sellers, Baked Beer & Bread Company, Davenport

The full list is at restaurantiowa.com/category/ira-press-information.

