Chew on This: Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week makes plans, and new Taco John's opens in Coralville

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is making plans for Restaurant Week 2021.

The weeklong celebration of local restaurants is set to take place Feb. 20 to 27, and restaurants are invited to apply to participate. Details and a link to apply are at cedarrapids.org/events/cedar-rapids-restaurant-week. All participating restaurants must be located in the Cedar Rapids metro area and independently owned and operated.

Restaurants need to provide special Restaurant Week carryout and/or sit-down menus for the week.

New Taco John’s in Coralville

Tex-Mex fast food chain Taco John’s opened a new restaurant at 2601 Jame St., Suite 100, in Coralville on Dec. 16.

This is the ninth Taco John’s in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Waterloo area, according to a news release, and the 60th in Iowa.

Beginning Dec. 17, the restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Breakfast will be served daily until 11 a.m. Due to the pandemic, the restaurant will be open for drive-thru orders only for the time being.

