Chew on This: Brewed Awakenings in Cedar Rapids will not reopen

Brewed Awakenings coffee shop is seen May 10 with for sale signs in the windows on First Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
In this week’s Chew on This, Brewed Awakenings won’t reopen, and the Iowa Restaurant Association is seeking nominations of women who are leading the way in the hospitality industry.

Chew on This is a regular series featuring the latest news on area restaurants and bars. Sign up for the newsletter for regular updates on restaurant openings and dining in Eastern Iowa.

Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse

Brewed Awakenings coffee shop, at 1271 First Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, will not reopen.

Owners Larry and Junetta Janda had hoped to find a buyer for the business, which they bought about eight years ago from the previous owners. The coffee shop and deli has been a longtime fixture across from Coe College. The Jandas closed in March when Iowa restaurants were temporarily ordered closed due to the coronavirus. On Aug. 12, the Jandas announced on Facebook that would be permanent.

“An attempt was made to sell the business to any buyer at a discounted price, but no one stepped up to the plate. Sorry, but one of the best coffee shops in the Corridor is gone. Thank you so much for your past business,” the post said.

Women to Watch

The Iowa Restaurant Association is seeking nominations for the second annual 40 Women to Watch in Iowa’s Hospitality Industry Award. Women in all sectors of the hospitality industry may be nominated, including from restaurants, bars, caterers, hospitality venues, purveyors, educational institutions, advocacy and tourism groups and care facilities. Nominations will be accepted online at restaurantiowa.com/womentowatchnomination until 5 p.m. Sept. 18.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

