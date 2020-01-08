RESTAURANTS

Boston Fish is gone, but Bostons has opened, and The Fish is in the works

Lenore Zoll carries a tray of lobster tail at Boston Fish Seafood Market and Restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 14, 2018. (The Gazette)
Lenore Zoll carries a tray of lobster tail at Boston Fish Seafood Market and Restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 14, 2018. (The Gazette)
/
RESTAURANTS ARTICLES

12:18PM | Wed, January 08, 2020

Boston Fish is gone, but Bostons has opened, and The Fish is in the works

03:06PM | Tue, January 07, 2020

Chew on This: Osgood's closing, Five Guys coming to Coralville

08:30AM | Thu, January 02, 2020

Coralville's new Asian Taste serves Vietnamese dishes

12:01AM | Mon, December 30, 2019

The 2010s brought new restaurants, breweries, cultural growth to Cedar Rapids

09:00AM | Thu, December 26, 2019

Holiday food events are nowhere near done: Eastern Iowa food event

08:00AM | Thu, December 26, 2019

Chew on This: Bea's Cafe takes over Riley's location, Hoja offers ramen dishes i ...
View More RESTAURANTS Articles

Boston Fish Seafood Market and Restaurant closed in May, but two new ventures are seeking to carry on that business’s 77-year legacy.

After months of renovations, Bostons opened Tuesday in the space at 804 Fifth St. SE, Cedar Rapids, with a revamped menu and the tagline “Evolving since 1942.”

Meanwhile, Lenore Zoll, former manager of Boston Fish, is starting her own business, The Fish “carrying on the traditions of the original Boston Fish.”

Lenore’s aunt and uncle, Suzette and Joseph Zoll, had owned Boston Fish since they purchased it in 1992. After Suzette Zoll died in 2017, Joseph ran it with Lenore’s help until he sold it to restaurant developer Kory Nanke last year. Nanke hired the family team of Rob Bly and his sons Jerrad and Ryne to run it. The Blys also run Nanke’s restaurant Midtown Station.

Lenore Zoll said she was originally slated to continue managing the business, but after disagreements about the direction of the restaurant decided to start her own independent business. She began with catering over the holidays, filling orders for oysters and seafood platters.

“So many people have been getting oysters from us for the holidays. I started calling everybody who had been ordering fish from me for the last few years and asked them if they wanted to place orders,” she said. “I just appreciate the community support; it’s amazing. It’s really neat how much this place meant to people and that I can keep it going.”

Originally she planned a food truck, but is now considering a brick and mortar location, which she hopes to have open for Lent. She wasn’t ready to say where the new restaurant would be located.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

At Bostons, Ryne Bly said, “We tried to keep a lot of the classics, but we twisted them to make them our own.”

The menu features seafood like fish and chips, a cod sandwich, po boy sandwiches, fish tacos, calamari, clam chowder and more. It also has a “land lovers” section with dishes like prime rib and Cajun grilled chicken.

“The idea is to have something everybody would want to eat, not just seafood,” Jerrad Bly said.

He said they are listening to feedback and taking requests for additions to the menu, and the restaurant would run specials to see what additional menu items were popular.

“People have requested clam strips. Just about every customer,” he said.

He said people are also asking for hush puppies, another menu item from the old Boston Fish, and lake fish like trout, “But it’s not the right season for that.”

For now, Bostons is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday, for lunch only, with a limited menu. They plan to expand to supper in a couple of weeks.

He said the restaurant sources seafood from Boston, which is flown into Chicago several times a week.

Nanke and the Blys will open a second restaurant, Red Clover Deli, in the space next to Bostons later this year, which will offer catering, grab-and-go food and quick lunches.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Sale! Ties to Our Past Hardcover - $15

A memorable gift for any Cedar Rapids history buff. Get this hardcover edition, on sale now!

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

Taking over a long-standing brand like Boston Fish hasn’t been easy, Jerrad Bly said, as they try to keep old fans happy while offering their own vision.

“It’s kind of intimidating,” he said. “People have a lot of expectations coming in here.”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

Gowans

The Gazette

All articles by Alison

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE RESTAURANTS ARTICLES ...

Chew on This: Osgood's closing, Five Guys coming to Coralville

Coralville's new Asian Taste serves Vietnamese dishes

The 2010s brought new restaurants, breweries, cultural growth to Cedar Rapids

Holiday food events are nowhere near done: Eastern Iowa food event

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

RAGBRAI, in mea culpa over past philanthropic practices, commits more to Iowa charities

Audit finds process shortcomings in University of Iowa human-subjects research

Iowa City police investigating shots fired

Ashley Hinson has raised $1.1 million in Iowa 1st District race

United Way announces new CEO in East Central Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.