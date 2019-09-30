Co-founder of Legion Arts resigns as organization attempts to pivot

CEDAR RAPIDS — The co-founder and long time leader of iconic local arts organization Legion Arts at CSPS Hall announced to friends and colleagues over the weekend he has left the organization.

In an email sent Friday, H. John Herbert said he had decided to “move on” after 28 years at CSPS Hall, 1103 Third St. SE, effective this past Saturday.

“While I never expected to be here that long, it’s been easy to stay,” Herbert wrote. “It’s been my good fortune, daily, to work with brilliant artists from across America and around the globe … with generous, risk-taking audiences … trusting, helpful agents, and supportive peers … and, of course, a host of outstanding staff members and volunteers.”

Establishing Legion Arts, along with his partner and co-founder Mel Andringa, they built a niche as a venue for avant-garde audio and visual art as well as a stage for fringe voices. Their tenure has included renovating a historic “landmark building (CSPS), turning it into a 21st-century arts center, and in the process kick-starting an entire neighborhood,” Herbert noted in his email.

“Yet, as we all know, opportunities are always accompanied by challenges, and recently the challenges have been significant,” Herbert wrote. “As the organization looks to identify new leadership, and renew its mission for a new era, it’s a suitable time for me to seek new opportunities.”

Legion Arts was upward of $100,000 in debt and owed money to around 25 vendors, Herbert told The Gazette last month. He acknowledged they were designing a plan to pay off the debt as well as chart a leadership transition. Herbert had said he was ready to turnover the reigns but envisioned staying on for 18 months to two years to protect the legacy of the organization.

Herbert did not immediately return phone messages on Monday morning.

“I think the transition timeline was a sticking point,” said Matthew Steele, board president of Legion Arts and publisher of the Little Village.

The organization has been working on a plan to settle the debt, and “We needed as a board to demonstrate oversight and this was an important part of that — showing managing direction is going to transition, so the timeline had to be adjusted to demonstrate that,” Steele said.

“As a board, we need to put together an operational plan that is cash positive so we can begin to qualify for different lending scenarios,” Steele said, noting the timeline for that is mid-November.

He said they need to flip the business model from an “arts presenting organization that happens to have a venue.” The expenses of running CSPS are great, he said. They need to focus on generating income from the ground floor rental space and through private events.

There are no plans to sell CSPS Hall or the neighboring Fire House No. 2 building.

Steele said the most recent transition plan submitted by Herbert had him staying on through the spring, but early in September he indicated he would not stay on, so his Friday email did not come entirely as a surprise. Steele said he had hoped Herbert would change his mind.

Previously announced events will go on as scheduled, he said.

Ben Beeson, box office manager and gallery associate, and Dan Miller, program associate, will continue operations and booking events, Steele said. Several people with close ties to the organization could step in as an interim director and be “effective on day 1 and clean house through quarter four,” before a permanent director is selected, he said.

The board, which is expected to name multiple new members imminently, also will take a more active role in managing the organization, he said.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com