The Views of Marion is the first WELL certified assisted living community in the nation

A new senior living community will soon open in Marion, in a pocket neighborhood near Furniture Row and Menards off Collins Road/Hwy. 100.

The Views of Marion will provide a community of choices, from independent living and assisted living to memory care and skilled care, all under one roof.

And in many ways, The Views of Marion will be a true breath of fresh air. It will be the first assisted living community in the nation to be WELL registered. In the same way that LEED building certification ensures that a building is environmentally friendly, WELL certification ensures that the building provides a healthy environment to live and work in, explains Mik Pietrzak, MD, president of The Views Development, LLC.

Located at 720 Oakbrook Dr., The Views of Marion will have hospital-grade air filtration, top-of-the-line water filtration and a variety of other features, all intended to add to the livability of the community.

Outside the building, The Views of Marion sits in a beautiful, park-like setting. John Baumhoefener, president of The Views Holdings LLC and one of the local owners, helped ensure the landscaping is top notch. Through his work with Baumhoefener Nursery, he knows how much beautiful landscaping can add to people’s lives. “There are two large courtyards including a secure one for the memory care area that is interactive and designed specifically for those residents,” he said. The grounds include an extensive sidewalk system, garden areas, water features, a putting green, outdoor seating, bird baths and bird feeders and so much more.

“We tried to create an environment that we would want to live in,”Baumhoefener said.