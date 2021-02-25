Special Events

Join us live at 5:30 p.m. for Pints & Politics

Election season may be over, but political insights continue. Join us right here at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 for a virtual edition of Pints & Politics, featuring our team of Gazette staffers Erin Jordan, Todd Dorman, Adam Sullivan and James Lynch. This month's guest panelist is Kassidy Arena of Iowa Public Radio.

Have questions for the panel? Submit them in the chat below. Click the "COMMENT" icon on the dark gray bar to begin.

Tune in here to this page for the virtual event on Feb. 25, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Pints & Politics is a gathering of those who have appreciation for the various pieces of national and local politics, and their effect on Iowans. From hot-button issues to ongoing policies and complex scenarios, this event is designed to get various perspectives on the table for good conversation and, at times, a little entertainment.

Kassidy Arena is a Report for America corps member stationed at Iowa Public Radio. She reports primarily on the Latino, Spanish-speaking and immigrant population here in Iowa. She grew up right next door in Nebraska and went to school at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Kassidy has chosen to stay in the Midwest throughout her academic and professional career because she believes the communities here truly do reflect the nation as a whole. She is passionate about public, local journalism which promotes free access to information for the masses.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

