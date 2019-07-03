Rockne Cole won't seek re-election to Iowa City Council

By Lee Hermiston, The Gazette

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Council will have at least two new faces in 2020.

City Council member Rockne Cole announced Wednesday he would not be seeking a second term. He joins Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton as current council members not seeking re-election.

“This was a difficult decision for me,” Cole said in the announcement. “I have greatly enjoyed serving this community for these last four years.”

Cole listed Iowa City’s improvements in social justice, a climate action plan, affordable housing and economic growth among the achievements of which he is most proud.

However, Cole said his law career has made it difficult for him to find the time to campaign and commit to a second term on council.

“I will continue to serve this community full-steam ahead throughout the remainder of my term,” he said.

Cole said he will consider future political service later in his career.

Cole and Throgmorton hold at-large seats that will be contested in this year’s Nov. 5 election.

Megan Alter and Laura Bergus have announced their intentions to seek one of the at-large seats.

Iowa City Council members earn $7,259.20, but their salaries are set to increase to $11,960 in 2020.

City Council member John Thomas, who represents District C, announced in April he will seek re-election.

