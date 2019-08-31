Public Safety

3-year-old hurt in hit-and-run in Linn County, and officials are looking for the driver

A 3-year-old was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 13 on Saturday, and authorities are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

When authorities arrived just before 4:30 p.m., the child was lying on the shoulder of the highway just south of Scotland Road, about 3 miles south of Central City.

The boy was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on the identity of the driver please call the department at (319) 892-6100.  

