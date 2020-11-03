Photos: Gehlen vs. New London, Iowa Class 1A state volleyball quarterfinals

Photos: Gehlen vs. New London, Iowa Class 1A state volleyball quarterfinals

#3 Gehlen faces #6 New London in the Class 1A quarterfinals

/ 12

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Ernst, Greenfield in tight Iowa U.S. Senate race as early results come in

PHOTOS: Candidates make their final push on Election Day

Iowa State football notes: Matt Campbell 'really proud of our kids' for voting

'Definitely a record breaker': Iowa Secretary of State talks election turnout, absentee votes

Iowa City architect takes plea deal for secretly videotaping employee pumping breast milk

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Presidential Election Results 2020

Iowa Senate and House Election Results 2020

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Election Results 2020

Lines form at polling places with steady turnout

Marion Planning and Zoning member resigns after dressing up as border agent arresting immigrant

Trending