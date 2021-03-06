When can you get a COVID vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out

Starting March 8, Iowans younger than 65 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if they have underlying medical conditions that put them at an increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus. Find more details about this new eligible group and others in the chart below.

The Iowa Department of Public Health urges newly eligible Iowans to be patient because vaccine production has not yet met demand for the vaccine. Also, some counties still are trying to vaccinate earlier priority groups and will continue to do so before moving onto newer priority groups.

Iowans in previous priority groups who are able to receive the COVID vaccine now are health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, people 65 and older, teachers and staff at K-12 schools, child care staff, and essential workers.