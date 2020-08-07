Watch: Jerry Burns sentencing in Michelle Martinko murder at 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, Jerry Burns of Manchester will be sentenced in the death of Michelle Martinko. The trial will be livestreamed on this page, and Gazette reporter Trish Mehaffey will cover the sentencing live above.
Martinko, a Kennedy High School senior, was stabbed to death Dec. 19, 1979. Police found her body in her family’s Buick in a mall parking lot.
The case went unsolved for nearly 39 years until Burns was charged, due in large part to DNA evidence and genetic genealogy. He was arrested Dec. 19, 2018 — on the anniversary of her death.
