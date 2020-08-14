What questions do you have about storm recovery? We'll help answer them

Monday’s storm has devastated the Cedar Rapids area, and thousands are without power, many left without homes or with extensive damage to their properties.

This unprecedented disaster has also left our community with many questions, and we want to help answer them.

What questions do you have about the storm recovery? Whether it’s personal or related to the entire community, we’d like to hear it. And we’ll do what we can to find answers. Share your questions in this form:

The Gazette is using Hearken’s community engagement tool to collect your questions. Readers will get a chance to vote on which ones they want us to answer. And we’ll get answers and write stories about them.

Submit your questions in the form above. If the form isn’t showing up, click here.