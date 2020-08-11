Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations rise, likely because of storms, state says

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped by 20 Tuesday – the largest 24-hour increase since June 18 – with the state saying the rise was due to the storm that swept much of Iowa on Monday.

“Due to severe weather conditions on August 10, 2020, some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 in a long-term care facility or at home may be transferred to a hospital or other health care facility for temporary treatment due to damage to their place of residence,” according to the state’s COVID-19 website. “This may cause hospitalization data or other data on the site to fluctuate in the short term.”

Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, there were seven more in intensive care units, for a total 64, and two more on ventilators, totaling 25.

Iowa had 203 new COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, for a total 49,202 cases.

There were six new deaths, bringing the total to 937 statewide. Two deaths were in O’Brien County and the following counties each reported one new death Tuesday: Carroll, Plymouth, Pottawattamie and Webster.

Iowa had 1,907 new tests Tuesday, with a 10.64% positive rate.

In Linn County, there were 14 new positive cases, the lowest number since July 13, which also saw 14. The total number of positive cases is 2,403, and the seven-day rolling average is 41

Johnson County also had 14 new positive cases, for a total of 2,110 positive cases. The seven-day rolling average is 24.

The Solon Nursing Care Center reported seven new recoveries for a total 14. Positive cases still are 36.

Top 10 counties in total cases

Polk County: 10,357 Woodbury County: 3,729 Black Hawk County: 3,136 Linn County: 2,403 Johnson County: 2,110 Dallas County: 1,887 Buena Vista County: 1,794 Scott County: 1,727 Dubuque County: 1,692 Marshall County: 1,446

Top percentage increases for counties with more than 50 cases

Davis County: 5.3% Des Moines County: 3.3% Henry County: 1.6% Mahaska County: 1.4% Floyd County: 1.3%

The Gazette’s Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this report.