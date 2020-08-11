CORONAVIRUS

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations rise, likely because of storms, state says

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)
01:19PM | Tue, August 11, 2020

04:33PM | Mon, August 10, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 cases reach 49,000

09:30AM | Mon, August 10, 2020

It's a 'whole different' fall for dorm advisers in Iowa ...

07:30AM | Mon, August 10, 2020

Iowa teachers 'working feverishly' to create online curriculum in time ...
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 jumped by 20 Tuesday – the largest 24-hour increase since June 18 – with the state saying the rise was due to the storm that swept much of Iowa on Monday.

“Due to severe weather conditions on August 10, 2020, some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 in a long-term care facility or at home may be transferred to a hospital or other health care facility for temporary treatment due to damage to their place of residence,” according to the state’s COVID-19 website. “This may cause hospitalization data or other data on the site to fluctuate in the short term.”

Of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, there were seven more in intensive care units, for a total 64, and two more on ventilators, totaling 25.

Iowa had 203 new COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, for a total 49,202 cases.

There were six new deaths, bringing the total to 937 statewide. Two deaths were in O’Brien County and the following counties each reported one new death Tuesday: Carroll, Plymouth, Pottawattamie and Webster.

Iowa had 1,907 new tests Tuesday, with a 10.64% positive rate.

In Linn County, there were 14 new positive cases, the lowest number since July 13, which also saw 14. The total number of positive cases is 2,403, and the seven-day rolling average is 41

Johnson County also had 14 new positive cases, for a total of 2,110 positive cases. The seven-day rolling average is 24.

The Solon Nursing Care Center reported seven new recoveries for a total 14. Positive cases still are 36.

Top 10 counties in total cases

  1. Polk County: 10,357
  2. Woodbury County: 3,729
  3. Black Hawk County: 3,136
  4. Linn County: 2,403
  5. Johnson County: 2,110
  6. Dallas County: 1,887
  7. Buena Vista County: 1,794
  8. Scott County: 1,727
  9. Dubuque County: 1,692
  10. Marshall County: 1,446
 

 Top percentage increases for counties with more than 50 cases

  1. Davis County: 5.3%
  2. Des Moines County: 3.3%
  3. Henry County: 1.6%
  4. Mahaska County: 1.4%
  5. Floyd County: 1.3%
The Gazette’s Katie Brumbeloe contributed to this report.

Covid19
01:19PM | Tue, August 11, 2020

04:33PM | Mon, August 10, 2020

Iowa COVID-19 cases reach 49,000

09:30AM | Mon, August 10, 2020

It's a 'whole different' fall for dorm advisers in Iowa ...
