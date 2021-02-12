ELECTION 2020

Watch live: Day 4 of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Member of the national guard patrol the area outside of the U.S. Capitol on the third day of the impeachment trial of fo
Member of the national guard patrol the area outside of the U.S. Capitol on the third day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues Friday for the fourth day, starting at 11 a.m. He is accused of “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol riot. Watch the live coverage in the video player above from The Washington Post starting at 10 a.m., with the Senate trial reconvening at 11 a.m. Central time.

The Senate trial is shifting to Trump's defense lawyers on Friday, and they're prepared to acknowledge that the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say.

But Trump's lawyers plan to say Trump had nothing to do with it. They want to pivot to what they see as the core and more winnable issue of the trial: whether Trump can be held responsible for inciting the deadly riot.

— The Associated Press

MORE IMPEACHMENT NEWS:

» Democrat Cindy Axne sole Iowa vote for impeachment

» Ernst: Second Trump impeachment trial is not constitutional

» Scott County GOP chair called 'traitor,' ousted for saying Trump should be impeached

 

