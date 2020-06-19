News

Three laid off at National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Lost revenue due to pandemic cited

Visitors gather in the Rozek Grand Hall at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in this 2017 photo. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library board of directors and administration laid off three full time staff members Friday, as a result of a reorganization prompted by the coronavirus and related shutdown.

Visitor and Volunteer Services will be combined with the Museum Store, and a new Department of Outreach and Innovation will replace Education and Programs.

The museum has been shut since March 17, when Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an emergency declaration, only reopening to members this week, with plans to reopen to the general public Monday.

Along with lost revenue from admission fees, the museum hosts both its own events and acts as a wedding venue. Those revenue sources were largely paused as well.

“How we do things and how we deliver them will change, but we will continue to have great exhibits, provide outstanding information and assistance through our library, and have innovative events and outreach programs that build from our world-class exhibits as we bring the rich stories of Czech and Slovak culture to all people to enable them to draw upon their own culture, whatever it may be, and learn from it,” President and CEO Cecilia Rokusek said in an emailed statement Friday.

