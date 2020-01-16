What was your experience like during the 2020 Iowa Democrat and Republican caucuses on Feb. 3? Share your take with The Gazette in the form below. We want to hear from caucusgoers to understand their perspectives. Let us know what you think, what happened, what worked and what didn't, and anything else you'd like to share.
MORE IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa 2020 depth chart projections, QB: Spencer Petras has a chance, but it has to be earned
- ‘Dog community center’ proposed for Iowa City
- Bill seeks to get ‘left-lane campers’ on Iowa roadways to pull into the slower lane
- California investor buys future Amazon delivery station in Iowa City
- University of Iowa Athletics eyes HawkVision expansion, connection to Xtream Arena
- Grinnell man accused of leading Johnson County deputies on hourlong pursuit