IOWA CAUCUS 2020

My Caucus: Share your 2020 Iowa Caucus experience

The Gazette graphic
The Gazette graphic
IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES

01:44PM | Thu, January 16, 2020

My Caucus: Share your 2020 Iowa Caucus experience

View More IOWA CAUCUS 2020 Articles

What was your experience like during the 2020 Iowa Democrat and Republican caucuses on Feb. 3? Share your take with The Gazette in the form below. We want to hear from caucusgoers to understand their perspectives. Let us know what you think, what happened, what worked and what didn't, and anything else you'd like to share. 

MORE IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES ...

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Missing: Cedar Rapids man disappeared more than 2 months ago, his family wants answers

Hearing in Michelle Martinko murder case to focus on Jerry Burns' 'deviant' computer activity

Judge reluctantly affirms punishment he believes to be inadequate for Board of Regents bargaining tactics

Man fatally shot and dumped in Cedar Rapids alley remained unsolved crime for nearly two years

Blairstown man killed in head-on Benton County crash Wednesday

Trending