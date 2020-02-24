Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 9

Day 9 of the trial continues Monday for Jerry Burns, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979. Police found the 18-year-old's body in her parents’ Buick parked at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

Follow reporter Trish Mehaffey’s live coverage from the courtroom. She'll provide updates in the chat below, where you also can ask questions and post comments (your posts are being moderated by Trish, so they may not appear immediately, but she will receive them).

• MORE ABOUT THE CASE: Key moments in the Michelle Martinko cold case investigation

MORE MICHELLE MARTINKO ARTICLES ...

Prosecutions' DNA expert in Michelle Martinko murder trial says lab tested only for blood

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 8

Forensic consultant said DNA transfer could explain how Jerry Burns' DNA was found on Martinko's dress

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 7

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids plan could solve shortfall in state aid for flood protection

Hawkeye, Cyclone athletics revenue up

Cedar Rapids man videorecorded sexual encounters with 13-year-old girl in Marion, deputies say

Pete Buttigieg questions 3rd place finish in Nevada, cites errors

Fact Checker: President Donald Trump touts economic gains on his watch

Trending