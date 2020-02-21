Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 8

Day 8 of the trial continues Monday for Jerry Burns, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979. Police found the 18-year-old's body in her parents’ Buick parked at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids.
Follow reporter Trish Mehaffey’s live coverage from the courtroom. She'll provide updates in the chat below, where you also can ask questions and post comments (your posts are being moderated by Trish, so they may not appear immediately, but she will receive them).
• MORE ABOUT THE CASE: Key moments in the Michelle Martinko cold case investigation
