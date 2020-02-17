Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 4

Day 4 of the trial continues Monday for Jerry Burns, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Michelle Martinko on Dec. 19, 1979. Police found the 18-year-old's body in her parents’ Buick parked at Westdale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

Follow reporter Trish Mehaffey’s live coverage from the courtroom. She'll provide updates in the chat below, where you also can ask questions and post comments (your posts are being moderated by Trish, so they may not appear immediately, but she will receive them).

• MORE ABOUT THE CASE: Key moments in the Michelle Martinko cold case investigation

 

MORE MICHELLE MARTINKO ARTICLES ...

Retired police, criminalists describe handling of evidence in Michelle Martinko murder case

Live: Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns, Day 3

Crime scene investigator determined Martinko's killer wore gloves

Live: Day 2 of Michelle Martinko murder trial for suspect Jerry Burns

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Scholarship gift languishes for years amid dispute between donor and Iowa Wesleyan

Iowa district to pay $4.8M to settle suit in fatal school bus fire

When Diamond V departs plant, will it become an eyesore or an impetus for Time Check neighborhood?

Mariannette Miller-Meeks lands support from former Governor Branstad and family

Fact Checker: Student achievement data correct, but Gov. Kim Reynolds veers from it

Trending