Save money this season with LED holiday lights

Pulling the holiday decorations out of storage is a seasonal ritual. But if your lights are the old incandescent kind, going vintage is not the best choice. It’s time to try something new.

You can be festive AND save energy with LED lights and light strands.

If you are still using incandescent holiday lights, replacing them can save you energy. ENERGY STAR®-qualified LED light strands use 75% less energy than traditional lights, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

“You can light a tree with 300 LED bulbs five hours a day for an entire month, and it would only cost you about 40 cents.” said Kurt Sempf, Energy Efficiency Portfolio Manager at Alliant Energy. “LED’s are remarkable! The savings go beyond the holidays. If you change the five most used lights in your home to LED bulbs, you could save up to 8% on your annual electric bill.”

With their decreased energy use, LED holiday lights also let you safely connect more strings end to end without overloading a circuit. Plus, LED holiday lights are cool to the touch, adding another layer of safety.

With an estimated life of 5 to 10 years, LED holiday lights are a smart investment. They’re better for the environment because they stay out of the landfill longer. They burn out less frequently than incandescent lights, plus replacement bulbs for the old holiday lights are getting hard to find.

Give yourself the gift of LED holiday lighting and enjoy the benefits for many joyful seasons to come. For more energy-efficient tips, go to www. powerhousetv.com.