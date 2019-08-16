Iowa jobless rate creeps higher after year of consistent unemployment levels

Iowa experienced an increase in its unemployment rate — by 0.1 percent, to 2.5 percent — in July, for the first time since the same month last year, Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday.

The last time the state’s jobless rate was at 2.5 percent was in June 2018, the agency’s statistics show.

In a release Friday, agency Director Beth Townsend acknowledged the increase but as a silver lining drew attention to an increase in the number of working Iowans, both from last month and one year ago.

The July data reflects 1,680,500 working Iowans, up 4,000 from June and 35,500 from July 2018.

“We continue to have more job openings than we have Iowans to fill them,” Townsend said. “We have recently seen hundreds of Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarships awarded by our community colleges, which is a good indication that there are many Iowans who want to get upskilled to take advantage of all of the good jobs available in Iowa.”

The latest statistics show 1,400 more Iowans were unemployed in July compared to June, with the numbers increasing from 41,400 to 42,800. That approximation is 1,800 residents higher than the year ago level of 42,400.

The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent in July, Iowa Workforce Development data shows.

Iowa businesses added 1,800 jobs last month, with the lion’s share falling under the professional and business service category, with 1,400 jobs added, plus accommodations and food service, at 900 new jobs.

Decreases in other areas, including 1,000- and 700-job losses in the financial services and manufacturing sectors, respectively, offset the gains.

Iowans who have stopped looking for work or who otherwise have cycled out of the system are not counted as unemployed.

