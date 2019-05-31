Iowa Supreme Court sides with Dakota Access on eminent domain case

A group of Iowa landowners who have been fighting the state’s use of eminent domain to allow for the installation of the Bakken Pipeline have lost their appeal.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a district court ruling allowing the Iowa Utilities Board to use eminent domain to secure land for the crude oil pipeline owned by Dakota Access, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners.

The Iowa Utilities Board in 2016 approved the use of eminent domain for the construction of the more than 1,100-mile pipeline, which spans 18 Iowa counties.

Several landowners refused to grant an easement for the pipeline and later filed a lawsuit against the state board and Dakota Access arguing that the project trespassed on their land and failed to meet the “public convenience and necessity” requirement for the use of eminent domain. The Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club joined the lawsuit.

The Iowa District Court for Polk County in August 2016 denied the petitioners request for judicial review.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruling found that the board was within its rights in granting the use of eminent domain.

“We conclude that the IUB’s weighing of benefits and costs supports its determination that the pipeline serves the public convenience and necessity,” according to the ruling.

Dakota Access installed and began pumping crude oil through the $3.8 billion pipeline in 2017.

“We are disappointed for our clients, but also for all Iowa landowners,” said Bill Hanigan, an attorney with the Davis Brown Law Firm, which is representing the landowners, said in a Friday statement. “This sets a precedent for wealthy developers seizing Iowa farmland for private ventures that bring no measurable benefit to Iowans.”

Carolyn Raffensperger, Chair of the Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club, also weighed in on the ruling in a Friday email.

“Although the Supreme Court acknowledged that climate change is a serious threat, they still ruled against the Sierra Club. This shows how much work we still have to do to protect the climate in face of the fossil fuel extravaganza and its ecologically damaging existential threat to our planet,” she said.

