Help us document history: Share your derecho story with The Gazette and The History Center

Laurie Berdahl stands in her front yard beginning to clean up downed limbs around her home in southwest Cedar Rapids on
The Gazette
Laurie Berdahl stands in her front yard beginning to clean up downed limbs around her home in southwest Cedar Rapids on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
The Gazette

The Gazette and The History Center are looking to residents to help document the impact of the Aug. 10 derecho that devastated Cedar Rapids and other parts of Eastern Iowa. By sharing your stories, images and experiences, this milestone moment in our community history will be preserved. 

As a thank you for providing your story, 10 random winners will receive a complimentary $10 gift card to their choice of a wide variety of stores and restaurants. Please see our terms and conditions.

» More on the project: Read more from The History Center's Jason Wright

Submit your story, including images and video, in the form below:

The Gazette

