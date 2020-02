Iowa Caucus 2020 results: Republican Caucus and statewide results

Scroll down for statewide and county-by-county results in Eastern Iowa from the Feb. 3 Iowa Republican Caucus.

Caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and results will be available as they are reported to the state Republican Party. Results are updated every five minutes.

Statewide Republican Caucus results

Linn County GOP Caucus results

Johnson County GOP Caucus results

Benton County GOP Caucus results

Black Hawk County GOP Caucus results

Buchanan County GOP Caucus results

Cedar County GOP Caucus results

Delaware County GOP Caucus results

Iowa County Democratic GOP Caucus results

Jones County Democratic GOP Caucus results

Washington County GOP Caucus results