Iowa football's bowl history in the Hayden Fry era

He took the Hawkeyes to 14 bowls during his tenure, compiling a 6-7-1 record.

Hayden Fry made the Iowa football team a consistent winner in his 20 years head coach, retiring after 1998 season with a 143-89-6 record.

1982 Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 12 Washington 28, No. 13 Iowa 0

Backup Jacque Robinson rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies dominated the Hawkeyes in front of 105,611 fans. Iowa turned the ball over five times and Pete Gales and Gordy Bohannon combined for just 84 passing yards.

1982 Peach Bowl

Atlanta, Ga.

Iowa 28, Tennessee 22

Chuck Long passed for 304 yards, completing 19 of 26 passes, as the Hawkeyes hung on before 50,134 fans at Fulton County Stadium. Long completed 14 of 17 for 231 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa led 21-7 at halftime. Dave Moritz tied a bowl record with eight catches for 168 yards.

1983 Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 11 Florida 16, No. 10 Iowa 6

With a wind-chill of 13 below, both offenses stalled in this game before 81,292 chilly fans at the Gator Bowl. Florida led 14-3 at halftime, getting its last TD on a botched punt attempt from the end zone. Long completed only 13 of 30 passes.

1984 Freedom Bowl

Anaheim, Calif.

Iowa 55, No. 19 Texas 17

Long had a game for the ages, completing 29 of 39 passes for 461 yards and six touchdowns in front of 24.093 fans. The Hawkeyes scored 31 unanswered points in the third quarter after holding a 24-17 halftime advantage. Robert Smith caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown and Bill Happel had eight catches for 104 yards and a TD.

1986 Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 13 UCLA 45, No. 4 Iowa 28

Coming off a Big Ten championship, Iowa stumbled out of the blocks and fell behind 24-10 by halftime. UCLA freshman Eric Ball rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns. Long passed for 319 yards as the two teams combined for 889 yards of offense before 103,292 fans.

1986 Holiday Bowl

San Diego, Calif.

No. 19 Iowa 39, San Diego State 38

Rob Houghtlin’s 41-year field goal as time expired capped an 18-point comeback in the final 8 minutes and 39 seconds before 59,473 at Jack Murphy Stadium. Mark Vlasic passed for 222 yards, including late touchdowns to Marv Cook and Flagg.

1987 Holiday Bowl

San Diego, Calif.

No. 18 Iowa 20, Wyoming 19

Iowa rallied from 12-0 first quarter and 19-7 halftime deficits, winning on a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns. Iowa scored on a blocked punt in the second quarter, Anthony Wright’s 33-yard interception return in the fourth and David Hudson’s 1-yard run.

1988 Peach Bowl

Atlanta

North Carolina State 28, Iowa 23

Iowa turned the ball over seven times, including three interceptions by North Carolina State’s Michael Brooks. The Hawkeyes outscored the Wolfpack, 13-0, in the second half after falling behind 28-3. Chuck Hartlieb passed for 428 yards, 122 to tight end Marv Cook.

1991 Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 8 Washington 46, No. 17 Iowa 34

The Hawkeyes fell behind 33-7 by halftime and never recovered. The Hawks did score 27 second-half points, but it was too little, too late. Matt Rodgers rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another for the Hawkeyes, who outgained Huskies, 454-385.

1991 Holiday Bowl

San Diego, Calif.

No. 7 Iowa 13, BYU 13

Heisman Trophy winner Troy Detmer rallied BYU from a 13-0 deficit, passing for 350 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Detmer’s final pass, however, was intercepted by Carolos James on the goal line. Iowa scored on a pair of Mike Saunders runs and Saunders finished for 103 yards on 19 carries.

1993 Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, Texas

California 37, Iowa 3

The Hawkeyes mustered just 90 yards of offense and allowed Cal 445, including 266 from quarterback Dave Barr. This was the inaugural Alamo Bowl.

1995 Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Iowa 38, No. 20 Washington 18

Sedrick Shaw rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown and Tavian Banks chipped in with 122 on 13 carries as Iowa rolled up 421 yards of offense. Brion Hurley kicked three field goals and fullback Michael Burger scored twice.

1996 Alamo Bowl

San Antonio, Texas

No. 21 Iowa 27, Texas Tech 0

Iowa’s defense held Doak Walker winner Byron Hanspard to 64 yards while the Hawkeye offense was led by Shaw’s 113 yards and touchdown, Tim Dwight’s 106 receiving yards and Matt Sherman’s 126 passing yards.

1997 Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

No. 16 Arizona State 17, Iowa 7

ASU’s defensive effort was the story of this game, limiting Iowa’s ninth-ranked offense to 209 yards and Tavian Banks to 52 yards. ASU, meanwhile, rolled up 377 yards of offense. Iowa punter Jason Baker was named special teams MVP after averaging 48.9 yards and booting a 76-yarder.