Watch: Rita Hart, Mariannette Miller-Meeks debate live at 7 p.m. Thursday

Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the two nominees for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, will debate at 7 p.m. Thursday in a live event hosted by Iowa PBS. The Gazette will livestream the debate starting at 7 p.m. in the video player above.

Democrat Hart and Republican Miller-Meeks will face off Nov. 3 general election for the seat left open by the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack of Iowa City.

David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, will moderate Thursday's debate. Yepsen will be joined by Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, and Caroline Cummings, political reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group. Candidates will answer questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and future plans.