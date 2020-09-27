ELECTION 2020

Watch: Ernst, Greenfield debate in Iowa's U.S. Senate seat, live 7 p.m. Monday

06:00AM | Sun, September 27, 2020

10:03PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

05:29PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

05:06PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

Iowa's Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Ernst will face Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield at 7 p.m. Monday in a debate televised by Iowa PBS. Watch the debate in the video above starting at 7 p.m. Monday. 

Ernst, of Red Oak, and Greenfield, of Des Moines, will take questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and future plans.

David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate and be joined by Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, and Caroline Cummings, political reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group. 

Because of current social distancing guidelines, there will be no studio audience.

06:00AM | Sun, September 27, 2020

10:03PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

05:29PM | Fri, September 25, 2020

