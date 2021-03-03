CORONAVIRUS

EIHC scheduling coronavirus vaccines for individuals 65 and older

Certified medical assistant Sillina Davis (left) gives the first of two rounds of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Traci
Certified medical assistant Sillina Davis (left) gives the first of two rounds of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Traci Freeberg a front office worker at OB-GYN Associates, at the Eastern Iowa Health Center in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Eastern Iowa Health Center has announced a dedicated phone line for individuals aged 65 and older to call and schedule an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine.

The federally qualified health center in Cedar Rapids is offering two doses of the Moderna vaccine to qualifying older Iowans.

Anyone aged 65 and older in need of a vaccine can call to schedule an appointment, officials said.

Appointments are available this week and next week, but on a limited basis.

Once they’ve scheduled appointments for the number of vaccines they have in-house, health center officials said they will start a waiting list of patients for the next available vaccine doses.

To schedule an appointment, call 319-730-7300 and press option 6.

If the line is busy or your call goes unanswered, leave a message. Officials say they will return calls as soon as possible.

Those who receive the first dose will be immediately scheduled for the follow up shot at a later date.

EIHC services patients in Linn, Benton, Iowa, Johnson and Jones counties, but these appointments are not limited to residents of those counties. However, officials noted individuals will need to travel to the vaccine site twice for both doses.

“We continue to work to provide access to anyone eligible needing a vaccine. It’s easy to call and make an appointment,” EIHC Chief Operations Officer Elly Steffen said a news release.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

