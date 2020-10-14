Dan Gable getting Presidential Medal of Freedom

Iowa Hawkeyes

Dan Gable, at the 2018 state high school wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Feb. 17, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Dan Gable, a lifelong Iowan and an amateur wrestling icon as a competitor and coach, has been invited to the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

President Donald Trump’s office sent a letter to Gable via email Tuesday night to inform him of the honor.

“I know some people have been working on it for a while,” Gable said Wednesday morning. “I didn’t really take them seriously. I appreciated it. But apparently they got some work done.”

Gable, a Waterloo native, was a three-time high school wrestling state champion, a two-time NCAA champion at Iowa State, and a 1972 Olympic gold medalist for the United States. He coached the University of Iowa’s wrestling team to 15 NCAA team championships and 21 Big Ten titles from 1976 to 1997, and has remained an activist and ambassador for wrestling.

“It’s a lifetime,” Gable said. “I kind of get emotional thinking about (the award). So it’s actually hard for me to really comprehend.”

There is no date set for Gable to get the honor, the first ever given to a wrestler. Coaches and athletes from nine other sports have received the honor, which has gone to citizens in many walks in life, from art to science to politics to journalism.

In August, the Congressional Wrestling Caucus sent Trump a letter urging him to consider Gable for the honor, saying “To date, no wrestler has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Your selection of Coach Gable would cement his stature and cap his career in a way no one else in the sport has previously achieved. Our entire wrestling community, young and old, athlete and fans, would embrace his recognition across our great nation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the sport of wrestling. This year’s NCAA Division I Championships were canceled days before the event. Many seniors will never compete again in front of their teammates, coaches, families, and friends. Recognizing Coach Gable during this challenging time would embrace his recognition across our great nation.”

The letter was signed by five U.S. Congressmen, including David Loebsack and Steve King of Iowa. The Congressional Wrestling Caucus is a group of members of Congress who either were wrestlers or have a strong interest in the sport.

Thirty-nine sports figures have gotten the award since its inception in 1963. Former college football coach Lou Holtz and Gable witll be the 10th and 11th from sports who have been given the honor so honored by Trump. Others include Babe Ruth and Tiger Woods.

“I’m glad we can get a wrestler in there,” Gable said. “We need one.”

This story will be updated.

 

