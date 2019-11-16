Public Safety

One injured in Cedar Rapids after early morning shooting

The Gazette

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating an incident after one person has been injured by gunfire early Saturday Morning in Cedar Rapids.

According to a report from the CRPD, at 3:46am November 16 police responded to reports of shots fired 6th ST SW. Investigators on the scene found clear evidence of gunfire at ST & Ingleside SW.

A short time later, an individual with a gunshot wound arrived at Unity Point/St. Luke's ER seeking treatment. The report stats medical professionals have deemed the unjuty to be non-life threatening.

