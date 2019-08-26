Judge signs off on probation for 'Bachelor' Chris Soules

INDEPENDENCE — Judge Andrea Dryer formalized a plea agreement Monday that places reality TV star Chris Soules on two years of probation for leaving a 2017 crash that killed an Aurora farmer.

The deal reached by prosecutors and defense attorneys calls for Soules, 37, who starred in “The Bachelor,” and other reality shows, to receive a two-year-suspended prison sentence, pay a $625 fine and make restitution.

Soules must submit to DNA testing, abstain from “mood-altering substances” and alcohol, and participate in any programs required by corrections officials to promote rehabilitation and protection of the community, the judge ruled.

The moves came without a courtroom proceeding.

Soules last week waived his ability to argue for a deferred judgment that eventually could have removed the charge from his record. He also waived his appearance in court and agreed to the sentence, precluding any need for an in-court hearing.

Authorities said Soules was driving in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue near Aurora when his pickup rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher, 66, in April 2017. Soules called 911 and administered CPR, but left in another vehicle when medics arrived and didn’t wait for law enforcement, according to authorities.

Authorities later found him at his home in rural Arlington, and he didn’t exit until officers obtained a warrant hours later.

Mosher died of his injuries, and Soules initially was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony.

He later pleaded to a reduced charge — a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an injury accident — as part of a deal where prosecutors agreed to follow the sentencing recommendations of a presentence investigation report prepared by corrections officials.

Sentencing was delayed in May when the defense successfully argued the report improperly considered victim impact statements — which urged prison time — in reaching its recommendations. A new report was issued before the plea was reached.

Soules settled a claim with Mosher’s estate for $2.4 million in January.