ARTICLE

Judge signs off on probation for 'Bachelor' Chris Soules

Plea deal finalized more than two years after crash killed farmer

Chris Soules Booking photo
Chris Soules Booking photo
By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

INDEPENDENCE — Judge Andrea Dryer formalized a plea agreement Monday that places reality TV star Chris Soules on two years of probation for leaving a 2017 crash that killed an Aurora farmer.

The deal reached by prosecutors and defense attorneys calls for Soules, 37, who starred in “The Bachelor,” and other reality shows, to receive a two-year-suspended prison sentence, pay a $625 fine and make restitution.

Soules must submit to DNA testing, abstain from “mood-altering substances” and alcohol, and participate in any programs required by corrections officials to promote rehabilitation and protection of the community, the judge ruled.

The moves came without a courtroom proceeding.

Soules last week waived his ability to argue for a deferred judgment that eventually could have removed the charge from his record. He also waived his appearance in court and agreed to the sentence, precluding any need for an in-court hearing.

Authorities said Soules was driving in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue near Aurora when his pickup rear-ended a tractor driven by Kenneth Mosher, 66, in April 2017. Soules called 911 and administered CPR, but left in another vehicle when medics arrived and didn’t wait for law enforcement, according to authorities.

Authorities later found him at his home in rural Arlington, and he didn’t exit until officers obtained a warrant hours later.

Mosher died of his injuries, and Soules initially was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He later pleaded to a reduced charge — a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an injury accident — as part of a deal where prosecutors agreed to follow the sentencing recommendations of a presentence investigation report prepared by corrections officials.

Sentencing was delayed in May when the defense successfully argued the report improperly considered victim impact statements — which urged prison time — in reaching its recommendations. A new report was issued before the plea was reached.

Soules settled a claim with Mosher’s estate for $2.4 million in January.

By Jeff Reinitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Airlines aiming to improve their food, but challenges remain

Buyer of Cedar Rapids Holiday Inn has plans to acquire more hotels

Linn County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in Sunday morning crash

Iowa City police beef up investigation ranks after JoEllen Browning homicide, other complex cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa tax credit study arrives late, without a hall pass

The making of an American love story: Iowa and Busch Light

2 injured in Monday morning crash involving school bus near Walford

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Sunday, August 25

Iowa City readies for October Book Festival

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.