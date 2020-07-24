ARTICLE

Ann Taylor parent files for bankruptcy, but Loft, Lane Bryant in Corridor to remain open

Outlet stores in Williamsburg, Davenport will close

A shopper carries an Ann Taylor Loft shopping bag. (Bloomberg)
A shopper carries an Ann Taylor Loft shopping bag. (Bloomberg)
Washington Post

Ascena Retail Group, the conglomerate behind women’s apparel brands Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and Catherines, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday and said it would close at least 877 — nearly a third — of its 2,800 stores after years of declining sales and ballooning debt.

The company, founded as Dressbarn in 1962, is one of the nation’s largest sellers of women’s clothing.

But in recent years, its lineups of no-frills workwear and other basics have lost ground to a growing crop of competitors, including off-price retailers such as TJ Maxx and newcomers such as Everlane.

Ascena is closing all 264 Catherines stores, and selling the plus-sized clothing brand and its website to an Australian company, City Chic Collective.

It also will shutter more than 600 Justice stores, which cater to girls and preteens, and some Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou and Grey shops.

The chain will close its Lane Bryant location in West Des Moines as well as its Ann Taylor Factory/Loft outlet store in Williamsburg and its Loft outlet store in Davenport.

The company operates a Loft in Marion and a Lane Bryant store in Cedar Rapids.

The Mahwah, N.J.-based retailer also is pulling out of Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico as it tries to whittle down about $1 billion in debt.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the latest retail casualty of the pandemic, following Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus and several others into bankruptcy court.

Ascena temporarily shuttered all of its stores and furloughed more than 90 percent of its employees in mid-March as stay-at-home orders took effect.

To stay afloat, it borrowed $230 million, canceled merchandise orders and stopped paying rent.

The planned closures also represent another blow for U.S. shopping malls, which already were struggling to attract shoppers and tenants before the pandemic ushered in a new wave of bankruptcies and closures.

The Chapter 11 filing comes a few weeks after the company said it would give top executives as much as $5.5 million in retention pay and performance bonuses.

Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa's coronavirus emergency order, but bottle bill is back

Iowa coronavirus cases reach 41,000, with 820 deaths

Science, sidelined by Trump administration, getting more attention because of COVID-19, University of Iowa toxicologist says

SugarMe owner sees hair removal process as 'an art form'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa high school football will be a 7-week regular-season venture in 2020

Iowa universities outline massive budget cuts

Listen up, Iowa. It's time to go rogue on masks

Summer concerts may be canceled, but these Cedar Rapids band ensembles play on

Did you test positive for COVID-19? We'd like to hear your story

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.