Solon bicylcist killed by falling tree during Monday's storm

A Solon man was killed by falling trees Monday as strong storms ripped through Eastern Iowa.

According to a release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, at 2 p.m. Monday Ely Fire and Area Ambulance responded to a fatality call near Ely Road and Wright Brothers Boulevard on the biking trail. There they found the body of Thomas Rowland, 63, of Solon.

Officials said that Rowland had been riding on the biking trail when the severe storm blew through, bringing down several trees. Rowland was struck by one of the trees that fell on the trail, according to the release.

Rowland sustained severe injuries that ultimately led to his death on the scene, according to the release.

