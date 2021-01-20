ELECTION 2020

Watch Inauguration Day live: Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president, events starting at 10 a.m.

A view of the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wed
A view of the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Wednesday is Inauguration Day for Joe Biden. Watch it live in the video player above. 

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Central, with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris scheduled to take the oath of office at 11 a.m.

Times listed are Central:

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: A program made for young Americans will livestream during the inauguration ceremony. "Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans" will be hosted by Keke Palmer and feature segments specifically for youths, airing the swearing-in ceremonies at 11 a.m. Watch it live at BidenInaugural.org/youth.

10 a.m.: The inauguration program will begin:

Invocation: Father Leo J. O’Donovan

 Pledge of Allegiance: Andrea Hall

 National anthem: Lady Gaga

 Poetry reading: Amanda Gorman

 Musical performances: Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks

 Benediction: The Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman

11 a.m.: Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, followed by the swearing-in of Kamala Harris as vice president.

1:30 to 2 p.m.: Biden will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Also attending will be Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

2:15 to 2:30 p.m.: Joe and Jill Biden receive presidential military escort to the White House.

2:15 p.m.: The virtual “Parade Across America” will begin once the Bidens enter the White House, featuring performances from across the nation. From Iowa, the Des Moines-based Isiserettes Drill and Drum Corps will perform. 

7:30 p.m.: Actor Tom Hanks hosts a 90-minute special, “Celebrating America,” featuring remarks by Biden and Harris and performances by Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi. The program will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. It will be streamed live on the on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s website or on its YouTube channelFacebook pageTwitter or Twitch.

