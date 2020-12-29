The Year in Photos 2020: Racial Injustice

X Close
Kinzlee Coleman, 6, (from left), Kamdin Coleman, 5, both of Mount Vernon, and Oaklyn King (foreground center, 2, of Cedar Rapids hold up balloons during a march held by the Marion Alliance for Racial Equity at the Marion Fire Department on Monday, July 6, 2020. People gathered to show support for fellow Black community members who marched through Marion before putting forth six demands for ending systemic racism within the city and county governments and police force. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)