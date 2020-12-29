The Year in Photos 2020: Racial Injustice

The Year in Photos 2020: Racial Injustice

Protests were sparked nationwide in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In Iowa, activists called attention to injustice and discrimination, and in Iowa City a “Truth and Reconcilliation Commission” has been launched in response to the summer’s events.

