Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman waives extradition to Wisconsin

IOWA CITY — A judge Thursday ruled a man will be held without bond until he is extradited back to Wisconsin to face a charge of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck last September.

Canyon Thixton, 37, of Portage, was arrested in Cedar Rapids Wednesday on a Wisconsin warrant in connection with an attempted first-degree homicide charge.

Thixton waived extradition back to Wisconsin Thursday and 6th Judicial District Judge Paul Miller accepted his written waiver and ordered him to remain in jail without bond.

Thixton also pleaded to a simple misdemeanor in an eluding incident Oct. 8 of last year, which indicates he may have been living in the area since that time. Authorites on Wednesday said they received information that Thixton had been living in the area under an alias but didn’t say for how long.

Only a month the Iowa City arrest, police were called to a home in Portage at 4:40 .am. on Sept. 11, where a 28-year-old woman told officers she had been sleeping when her boyfriend – Thixton- attacked her with a knife.

The Portage Daily Register in September interviewed Heather Lemon, the mother of three, who told a reporter she’d been in a relationship with Thixton for a little over a year. She said he returned to their home from a bar, unable to walk straight, about 2:45 a.m. and later stabbed her at least five times.

Lemon said her 3-year-old daughter witnessed part of the attack and woke her siblings. She said she grabbed the knife after Thixton dropped it and left the house with her children, dog and some belongings.

Portage police said Thixton fled on a Yamaha motorcycle.

Thixton was driving a 2005 black Yamaha “crotch rocket style” motorcycle with a Wisconsin license plate Oct. 8 and refused to stop after police attempted to pull him over on Mall Drive and Lower Muscatine Road, according to a criminal complaint. During the chase, Thixton stopped his motorcycle briefly to let off his passenger and then drove off at a high rate of speed.

He continued at a high rate of speed when officers lost sight of him, the complaint states.

Thixton pleaded in writing Thursday to interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. No jail time, only a fine.

On Wednesday, Cedar Rapids police and the U.S. Marshals Services arrested Thixton shortly before 9 a.m. at a residence in the 3200 block of Kenrich Drive SW in Cedar Rapids, where he had been living under an alias and staying with a woman whose name has not been released.

Police said they had received information regarding Thixton’s whereabouts that led to the arrest.

Thixton was found in possession of a handgun stolen from the woman Thixton is accused of stabbing, public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said Wednesday.

No charges have been filed in Cedar Rapids as of Thursday.

Portage police Capt. Daniel Garrigan said Thixton’s record includes three felony arrests in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin court records show Thixton was convicted in 2010 of felony strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment in Dane County, according to the Daily Register.

