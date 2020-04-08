CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Wednesday morning coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

09:24AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

Adjutant General of Iowa Benjamin J. Corell speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operation
Adjutant General of Iowa Benjamin J. Corell speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Boyden-Holmes/Pool, The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Tuesday, Iowa announced the largest one-day increase of coronavirus cases, 102, bringing the statewide total to more than 1,000 positive cases.

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Help Us Report

07:00AM | Wed, April 08, 2020

