Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Tuesday, March 31

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Earlier today, the seventh Iowa death due to coronavirus was announced. Linn County leads the state for the number of positive cases at 90.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
