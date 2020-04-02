CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, April 2

Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Thursday, April 2

Deputy Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Sarah Reisetter gives an update on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA Monday, March 30, 2020. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Pool, The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Iowa has had 614 total positive cases since the virus first was confirmed here in early March. Two deaths in Linn County were announced today.

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Help Us Report

