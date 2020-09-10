CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:01AM | Thu, September 10, 2020

Watch: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m.

07:06PM | Wed, September 09, 2020

University of Iowa health expert latest to raise concerns over in-pers ...

02:36PM | Wed, September 09, 2020

Linn County leaders meet to discuss future of mask usage around the co ...

02:05PM | Wed, September 09, 2020

University of Iowa COVID-19 case tally reaches 1,621, with 53 more in ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference at Iowa PBS, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As th
AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference at Iowa PBS, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state, Reynolds ordered bars closed in six Iowa counties with the highest number of cases. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. Her office did not provide an agenda for what the governor may address. The Gazette will be livestreaming the news conference from this page. 

 

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

University of Iowa health expert latest to raise concerns over in-person classes

Linn County leaders meet to discuss future of mask usage around the county

University of Iowa COVID-19 case tally reaches 1,621, with 53 more in two days

Linn County COVID-19 deaths approaching 100

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Amid uncertainty, Iowa restaurants and bars struggle to hold on

Mount Mercy University president resigns after two months

80 percent of votes in Iowa could be absentee, top election official predicts

More pheasants, more hunters expected for 2020

Hinson might back 'moderate' wage boost. Her record says otherwise

Trending