Watch live: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus update for Monday, March 30

01:45PM | Mon, March 30, 2020

01:40PM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Whirlpool Amana plant remaining closed after more positive coronavirus ...

01:35PM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Shifting to working from home a matter of being 'out in front' ...

01:19PM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Couples scramble to adjust wedding plans in age of coronavirus
The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a news conference on Sunday, March 29, 2020, about the coronavirus
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a news conference on Sunday, March 29, 2020, about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the state's response from the State Emergency Operation Center in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/Pool, Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 2:30 p.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Earlier today, the second Linn County death due to coronavirus was announced. Linn County now leads the state for the number of positive cases at 71.

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
01:11PM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Federal coronavirus package lets affected Iowans get unemployment bene ...

01:06PM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Groups sue Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds over abortion ruling

11:39AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus, one from Linn County
