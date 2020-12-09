Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

/

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Wednesday, providing updates about COVID-19 cases in the state. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

The latest emergency public health requirements ordered by the governor are set to expire Thursday unless changed or extended.

Among other things, the order prohibits indoor gatherings of more than 15 people for social and leisure events including weddings and funerals, and limits such gatherings held outdoors to 30 people.

The order requires that when people gather in an indoor public space and are unable to socially distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required. It also orders bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m.

