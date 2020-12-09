CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:15AM | Wed, December 09, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

06:30AM | Wed, December 09, 2020

UI epidemiologist cautiously optimistic about Thanksgiving's effect on ...

06:15AM | Wed, December 09, 2020

COVID is rarely spread in Iowa classrooms, it's happening in communiti ...

06:00AM | Wed, December 09, 2020

No pandemic-related change in payroll for nearly half of Iowa business ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
/

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Wednesday, providing updates about COVID-19 cases in the state. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

The latest emergency public health requirements ordered by the governor are set to expire Thursday unless changed or extended.

Among other things, the order prohibits indoor gatherings of more than 15 people for social and leisure events including weddings and funerals, and limits such gatherings held outdoors to 30 people.

The order requires that when people gather in an indoor public space and are unable to socially distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required. It also orders bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m.

» Read the latest stories on coronavirus in Iowa here, and see the most-recent numbers analyzed by The Gazette on our Maps and Charts page

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:15AM | Wed, December 09, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

06:30AM | Wed, December 09, 2020

UI epidemiologist cautiously optimistic about Thanksgiving's effect on ...

06:15AM | Wed, December 09, 2020

COVID is rarely spread in Iowa classrooms, it's happening in communiti ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

UI epidemiologist cautiously optimistic about Thanksgiving's effect on COVID-19 spread in Iowa

COVID is rarely spread in Iowa classrooms, it's happening in communities, health officials say

No pandemic-related change in payroll for nearly half of Iowa businesses

Iowa surpasses 2,900 COVID-19 deaths with state reporting change

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa teachers, police would be next in line for vaccine under state distribution plan

Iowa City schools plan for hybrid next week, but apply for another virtual waiver

Reports: Tom Vilsack will return as USDA secretary

University of Iowa to hold campus forums seeking presidential search input

Iowa's 'Idol' Maddie Poppe bringing holidays home

Trending